Blue Jays star Josh Donaldson sets record straight after college coach rips him
Donaldson hit a homer in a minor league game but can't run because he's still nursing a calf injury
So far this spring Blue Jays third baseman and former AL MVP Josh Donaldson has not played in a single Grapefruit League game. He’s nursing a calf injury and, understandably, the club doesn’t want to push it and cause an even more serious injury.
For the time being, Donaldson is working out and hitting on the side. On Friday he played in a minor league game and hit a home run, but because doctors have not yet cleared him to run, Donaldson simply walked back to the dugout rather than run around the bases. Here’s the video:
Minor league games are very informal, obviously. Not only does Donaldson not have to run the bases after hitting a home run, the Blue Jays could also let him hit every inning to make sure he gets his work in.
Sean Allen, an assistant baseball coach at the University of Texas, was apparently unaware Donaldson is nursing a calf injury. He ripped Donaldson pretty good on Twitter after seeing video of the trot-less home run:
Yikes. Players don’t like being told they’re disrespecting the game. Donaldson is a pretty tough dude who has played hurt plenty of times in the past, including late last year, when he had a hip issue. He plays hard and he plays hurt. Spring training is not the time to do that though, not when you’re less than 100 physically.
Anyway, Donaldson didn’t appreciate Allen ripping him on Twitter, so he set the record straight:
Allen quickly apologized for the misunderstanding:
Donaldson did sneak in a nice little dig about bunting, however. It’s an epidemic in college baseball. There are nonstop bunts. You’ll see No. 3 and 4 hitters square around at the collegiate level. It’s terrible.
Our Latest Stories
-
Miggy Cabrera likely out for rest of WBC
Cabrera's back locked up on him in Thursday's game vs. the Dominican Republic
-
Fan gets Yost tattoo after losing bet
One Royals fan lost a bet and now has a tattoo of Ned Yost's face on his back
-
2017 WBC: USA vs. PR score, live blog
The winner of Friday night's game between USA and Puerto Rico will be in prime position to...
-
Yankees throw spring no-hitter
Nobody will remember this game in a week, but it was a nice anecdote
-
Minor league team to honor BBQ
The Charlotte Knights will become the Charlotte Pitmasters
-
2017 Minnesota Twins season preview
Will the Twins fare better in 2017? They really should, considering ...
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre