Blue Jays vs. Orioles start time, probable starters, TV channel, live stream info, odds: How to watch MLB Opening Day 2017

Baseball’s new year is officially upon us. The 162-game march that will lead the good and lucky to October gets started on Sunday and Monday.

Here’s how you can watch one of those games -- the one between the Baltimore Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays.

When: Monday, 3:05 p.m. ET

Where: Camden Yards

TV: WJZ, MASN 2, Sportsnet

Streaming: MLB.tv

Odds: TBA

The 2017 baseball season has arrived. USATSI

The probables

Chris Tillman’s nagging shoulder issue ends his three-year streak of Opening Day starts. Gausman bested Tillman in ERA (3.61 to 3.77), WHIP (1.28 to 1.29), strikeouts (174 to 140), and innings (179 2/3 to 172) in 2016, and he’ll be making his first career Opening Day start. He had a 3.10 ERA in 93 innings following the All-Star break in 2016 and is poised for a huge breakout season in 2017.

Estrada will be the fourth different Opening Day starter for the Blue Jays in the last four years, joining Marcus Stroman (2016), Drew Hutchison (2015), and R.A. Dickey (2014). The 33-year-old changeup artist has found a home in Toronto, going 22-17 with a 3.30 ERA (127 ERA+) in 357 innings the last two seasons. Estrada was a first-time All-Star in 2016 and is making his first career Opening Day start.