Boxes of Braves foam tomahawks fall off truck, cause traffic headache in Atlanta

The Atlanta Braves will officially open SunTrust Park, their brand new ballpark, Friday. One of the biggest concerns with the ballpark is traffic. The stadium is north of downtown Atlanta and fans might have a tough time getting there in time for a 7:35 p.m. start.

On Wednesday, the Braves created a different kind of traffic headache. Boxes carrying foam Braves tomahawks fell off a truck in Atlanta and blocked two lanes of traffic on a busy interstate:

Debris: I-75/sb south of Windy Hill Rd; Atlanta Braves foam tomahawks in the two left lanes; delays; https://t.co/oChLshdbT4 #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/z20AqYOiUW — AJC WSB Traffic (@ajcwsbtraffic) April 12, 2017

The good news is no one was hurt. There were no accidents as a result of the fallen tomahawks. All they did was slow down traffic for a few hours. Considering the Braves are 1-6 and have baseball's worst record, maybe fans aren't in such a rush to watch them play anyway.