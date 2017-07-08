Braves broadcast expertly mocks Nationals weather debacle

On Thursday, the Braves and Nationals sat through a three-hour "rain" delay when there actually wasn't any rain at all. Not a single drop. Needless to say, there was plenty of mockery on social media.

The mockery carried into Friday's bout, as Braves broadcasters Chip Caray and Joe Simpson had some fun here with some expert-level trolling:

Just when you thought it looked sunny in D.C., an unexpected storm hit @kapaya1234 and Joe in the TV booth. #Bravespic.twitter.com/kydWpBc2OR — FOX Sports: Braves (@FOXSportsBraves) July 7, 2017

Beautiful work, gentlemen and production crew.

Hopefully, the Nationals decision-makers can have a good sense of humor and just laugh this one off.

Hat-tip: Big League Stew