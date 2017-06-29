Braves cut Bartolo Colon, who may have already thrown his final big-league pitch

In recent years, Bartolo Colon has morphed into an internet favorite. Part of Colon's ascent has had to do with his physical appearance, and part with his unusual career arc -- remember, his talent appeared exhausted almost a decade ago, before he enjoyed a surprising late-30s surge.

That makes Thursday a sad day online, then, because the Atlanta Braves have decided Colon is no longer worth carrying on their roster:

The #Braves today designated RHP Bartolo Colón for assignment and selected the contract of LHP Rex Brothers from Triple-A @GwinnettBraves. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) June 29, 2017

To be fair, Colon earned his pink slip. In 13 starts, he'd managed an 8.14 ERA with shaky peripherals to match. Sure, Colon's strikeout and walk rates were fine, but he'd yielded more than 13 hits and nearly two home runs per nine -- a bad, bad combination for anyone, let alone a 44-year-old whose pitching hinges on locating his fastball over and over and over again.

The hope for Colon -- and for fans of Colon -- is that he'll clear waivers (he's owed around $6 million) before signing with another team who could use an extra starter or a long reliever with an extensive track record of big-league success. Like, say, the New York Mets, for instance.

Hey, we're not saying, we're just saying.