Braves sign veteran slugger Ryan Howard to minor-league contract

According to multiple reports, the Braves have signed veteran slugger Ryan Howard to a minor-league contract. Mark Bowman tweets that Howard will likely report to Triple-A Gwinnett.

Howard, 37, had been a lifelong member of the Phillies organization. Last season, he batted .196/.257/.453 with 25 home runs in 112 games. For his career, he owns an OPS+ of 125 with 382 home runs across parts of 13 big-league seasons. Howard won the NL MVP Award in 2006 and also notched five other top-10 finishes in the balloting.

From the Braves’ standpoint, Howard provides a hedge against a Freddie Freeman injury. Freeman is one of the best hitters in baseball, but he does have something of a checkered health history. Howard’s obviously stretched as a regular at this stage of his career, but he still has enough power in platoon-advantaged situations to be a reasonable stop-gap. If he’s able to muster significant playing time, then a run at his 400th career home run may be in play.