Braves thinking outside the box with Matt Adams hot and Freddie Freeman back soon

Now that superstar first baseman Freddie Freeman has gotten his cast off from a broken wrist and current first baseman Matt Adams is swinging a really hot bat, the Braves are creeping up on one of those good problems.

The problem: Freeman is obviously too good to keep out of the lineup. At this rate, so is Adams. Both are first baseman. The Braves play in the NL and most of the time don't have a DH option.

The solution: Move one to a different defensive position.

So the Cardinals tried Adams in left field a few times earlier this year and he looked pretty shaky. He didn't make any errors, but he also only had seven chances -- and that doesn't account for range, or lack thereof -- while looking at least slightly uncomfortable. Plus, if the Braves are looking to maximize offense, they probably shouldn't be looking to take Nick Markakis out of the order and certainly shouldn't remove Matt Kemp.

Where is there an offensive soft spot? Third base.

Freeman has professional experience there, too. Granted, it's five games (48 1/3 innings) in rookie ball back in 2007, but it's experience. He was a third baseman in high school. The Braves say they are considering any way to get both players in the lineup, so they aren't ruling it out.

"We're discussing that internally, because the fact is, Freddie will be back," [Braves manager Brian] Snitker told MLB.com. "There are some options there, because it would be nice to have both of those guys in the lineup somehow."

Freeman still has at least another month before he would be able to return and will go on a minor-league rehab assignment. Conceivably, Freeman could play third base while working back to baseball shape at the plate while in the minors, and the Braves could then decide if it's worth a move.

In 165 plate appearances this season, Freeman is hitting .341/.461/.748 with 11 doubles, 14 homers, 25 RBI and 35 runs. Adams was acquired in the wake of Freeman's injury and hit .306/.361/.658 with seven doubles, 10 homers, 27 RBI and 21 runs in 122 plate appearances with the Braves heading into Tuesday.

Obviously, the offense would be much better served with both hitters in the lineup, but putting Freeman at the hot corner after all these years initially seems like a pretty terrible idea.