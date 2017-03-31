Braves vs. Mets start time, probable starters, TV channel, live stream info, odds: How to watch MLB Opening Day 2017

Baseball’s new year is officially upon us. On Monday, the rest of the league’s teams will begin their regular-season schedule -- a 162-game march that will lead the good and lucky to October.

Here’s how you can watch one of those games -- the one between the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets.

When: 1:10 p.m. ET

Where: Citi Field

TV: ESPN

Streaming: MLB.tv, WatchESPN

Odds: TBA

Regular-season baseball is here. USATSI

The probables

In making his fourth Opening Day start in a row for the Braves, Teheran joins a group that includes Phil Niekro, Rick Mahler, Greg Maddux, Tom Glavine, and John Smoltz. Teheran is coming off a career-best season, in which he posted new bests in ERA+ (129) and strikeout-to-walk ratio (4.07). He’ll try to build on that in 2017.

Syndergaard keeps the Mets’ streak of having a different Opening Day starter each year alive -- they’re up to seven now. This, obviously, will be Syndergaard’s first career Opening Day nod. He’s one of the best pitchers in baseball, and he’s fresh off a year in which he earned both Cy Young Award and MVP Award consideration. In other words, this probably won’t be his last.