Braves vs. Mets start time, probable starters, TV channel, live stream info, odds: How to watch MLB Opening Day 2017
The first real baseball game of the season for these teams
Baseball’s new year is officially upon us. On Monday, the rest of the league’s teams will begin their regular-season schedule -- a 162-game march that will lead the good and lucky to October.
Here’s how you can watch one of those games -- the one between the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets.
When: 1:10 p.m. ET
Where: Citi Field
TV: ESPN
Streaming: MLB.tv, WatchESPN
The probables
In making his fourth Opening Day start in a row for the Braves, Teheran joins a group that includes Phil Niekro, Rick Mahler, Greg Maddux, Tom Glavine, and John Smoltz. Teheran is coming off a career-best season, in which he posted new bests in ERA+ (129) and strikeout-to-walk ratio (4.07). He’ll try to build on that in 2017.
Syndergaard keeps the Mets’ streak of having a different Opening Day starter each year alive -- they’re up to seven now. This, obviously, will be Syndergaard’s first career Opening Day nod. He’s one of the best pitchers in baseball, and he’s fresh off a year in which he earned both Cy Young Award and MVP Award consideration. In other words, this probably won’t be his last.
