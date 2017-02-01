Breaking down the remaining free-agent reliever market after Jays sign J.P. Howell

The Toronto Blue Jays have added some bullpen help by agreeing to a deal with free-agent left-handed reliever J.P. Howell , reports Buster Olney of ESPN. It's reportedly a one-year deal that is pending a physical (Ken Rosenthal reports it's for $3 million).

Howell, 33, pitched to a 4.09 ERA and 1.40 WHIP in 50 2/3 innings last season. He uncharacteristically had major trouble with left-handed hitters, as they hit .302/.343/.417 against him (the career line against Howell by lefties is .229/.306/.317). Assuming this returns closer to his career level, he'll have a better season. Expect Aaron Loup and Howell to be the Jays' two lefties in the bullpen for the bulk of the season.

While we're here, let's note that there are quite a few well-known relievers still sitting there in free agency. It's Jan. 31, which means we're nearly in the same month that spring training begins. Let's take a quick look at some of the better available relievers still without a job:

Expect Sergio Romo to sign somewhere before spring training. USATSI

Sergio Romo : The slider-tossing righty is about to turn 34 years old. He had a 2.64 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 33 strikeouts against seven walks in 30 2/3 innings last season. He has served in a variety of roles in his career, including All-Star closer.

Travis Wood : He could start or relieve -- and even occasionally pinch hit in a jam. Last year, Wood appeared in 77 games, pitching to a 2.95 ERA and 1.13 WHIP in 61 innings. He only allowed five of the 37 runners he inherited to score.

Joe Blanton : The 36-year-old righty is coming off an excellent season. He had a 2.48 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 80 strikeouts in 80 innings. He was exceptional in the NLDS, too, before falling off the rails in the NLCS, coughing up a few high-profile home runs. Still, he should be valuable again in 2017.

Boone Logan : The lefty had a 133 ERA+, 1.01 WHIP and 57 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings last season for the Colorado Rockies . He has been over 11 K/9 in each of the past five seasons.

Jerry Blevins : Another quality southpaw, Blevins had a 2.79 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 42 innings last season for the New York Mets . I can't imagine Logan or Blevins are unemployed too much longer.

Fernando Salas : After going to the Mets via trade on Aug. 31, Salas flourished. He allowed only four runs in 17 1/3 innings (2.08 ERA) with a 0.64 WHIP. And get this: He struck out 19 without walking a single hitter. He has been inconsistent, but there's plenty of ability in the 31 year old.

Jonathan Papelbon : There might be clubhouse concerns and earlier this offseason it was reported that Papelbon was dealing with a family matter before turning his attention to finding a job for the season (per the Boston Globe). The rumor mill on him has been dead silent since. Still, he has 368 career saves and was an All-Star as recently as 2015.

Luke Hochevar : He was a beast in 2013 when converted to relief, but Tommy John surgery sidetracked Hochevar. He missed 2014 and in the past two seasons he posted a 3.78 ERA and 1.19 WHIP. That can be useful and he has the ability to return to 2013 (1.92 ERA, 0.83 WHIP).

Luke Hochevar remains a free agent as we move into February. USATSI

Joe Smith : One of the better and more underrated relievers circa 2011-14, Smith has compiled a 3.53 ERA and 1.26 WHIP in the past two seasons with the Los Angeles Angels and Chicago Cubs . The submariner shouldn't be at the back end anymore, but he can serve as fine depth, notably as a change-of-eyeline guy.

Tommy Hunter : In stops with the Cleveland Indians and Baltimore Orioles last year, Hunter had a 3.18 ERA. A short-lived closer in 2014, he's also more a depth guy at this point. Still, who doesn't need bullpen depth?

Yusmeiro Petit : The 32-year-old Petit has shown the ability to serve as a long reliever or even a spot starter in the past. In 36 outings last season, he worked 62 innings with a 4.50 ERA.

Javier Lopez : The one true LOOGY (lefty one-out guy) on the list, Lopez appeared in 68 games last season but only worked 26 2/3 innings. Opposing left-handers hit .208/.315/.312 against him. He's 39 and only had 15 strikeouts along with 15 walks.

We could debate the merits of signing any of these guys (for example, no thanks on Papelbon or Lopez but yes please on Blanton and Logan), but it's hard to argue that there are quite a few quality relievers available. Again, we aren't talking about stud closers or even fringe All-Star candidates, but there's talent in here. If your team is in need of bullpen help, it still has several options.