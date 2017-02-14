Bryce Harper is spending one of his few days before Spring Training at WWE Raw

Nationals' position players are due to report on Saturday

Spring Training camps across Florida and Arizona open this week. Thank goodness for that. The offseason is finally over. Here are each team's reporting dates.

Position players for the Nationals are due to report this coming Saturday, Feb. 18. How is Bryce Harper spending the final few days of his offseason? At a WWE event, of course. Harper was at Monday Night Raw in Las Vegas, his hometown.

Over the weekend Harper went to the photo shoot for the Las Vegas Golden Knights, an expansion team joining the NHL next season. Harper, a baseball player, signed some hockey sticks even though he, as a baseball player, does not play hockey.

Why is Harper spending the last few days of his offseason at WWE events and NHL photo shoots instead of taking extra batting practice until his hands bleed? Because he doesn't respect the game, that's why. Now get off my lawn.

(That was sarcasm.)

