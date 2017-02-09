C.J. Wilson retires from baseball to pursue career selling and racing cars

Veteran left-hander C.J. Wilson, who has not pitched since July 2015 due to elbow and shoulder injuries, has retired from baseball and will pursue a career in auto racing. Wilson told Tommy Tran of ABC 30 he recently purchased a car dealership in Fresno and will focus on that full-time.

Here is Wilson talking with Tran:

"As a pitcher, generally, faster is better. It's kind of like driving," said Wilson. "And at the same time it's also about control. That's the biggest thing. Mentally, not allowing yourself to get so amped up that you get muscly and kind of flex or whatever."

Anyone who has followed Wilson on social media knows he has been a car and racing aficionado pretty much his entire life. For example:

Bored at work? Today- why not watch some racing? Porsche vs Ford showdown in Texas. @CJWilsonRacing@IMSApic.twitter.com/rOLMdDaIyt — C.J. Wilson (@str8edgeracer) September 16, 2016

Wilson, now 36, is currently a free agent. The 2016 season was the final season of his five-year, $75 million contract with the Angels.

There were rumblings Wilson would throw for teams later this month, but based on his chat with Tram, he's done with baseball and is now a full-time car guy. Good for him.