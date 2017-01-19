Canseco, Schilling and the best Twitter reactions to MLB Hall of Fame results

The results of the 2017 BBWAA Baseball Hall of Fame ballot were revealed on Wednesday night, with Tim Raines, Jeff Bagwell and Ivan Rodriguez getting in.

As always, there was a litany of reactions on Twitter. Let's check out some of the most interesting, fun, angry or anything in between.

Just-elected Hall of Famers Jeff Bagwell, Tim Raines and Ivan Rodriguez with Minor League duds. #WaybackWednesday#MLBHOFpic.twitter.com/OoLpyk4QfI — Kelsie Heneghan (@Kelsie_Heneghan) January 18, 2017

Bagwell:"It's a weird thing to be a Hall of Famer. I wrote it on a ball tonight. It was kind of crazy." — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) January 18, 2017

Cool to see guys I played with/against make it to The HOF. Congrats to all 3! And big thx to all of you pushing for me! Honored😊👍 — Larry Walker (@Cdnmooselips33) January 18, 2017

How does Jorge Posada fall off the ballot after one year? Idk if he was a HOF lock but come on. This is a broken system. — Tom Koehler (@TKREFRESH22) January 18, 2017

I have no words, best call ever! A dream that came true today! So thankful! Thank you thank you God bless you all #Pudge7HOFpic.twitter.com/Od0bNONZjv — Ivan Pudge Rodriguez (@Pudge_Rodriguez) January 18, 2017

We polled Twitter. You voted ... no one into the Hall.



Guerrero (71%), Rodriguez (70%), Bagwell (65%) & Hoffman (64%) came closest. #HOF2017 — MLB (@MLB) January 18, 2017

It's a great day for the hypocrisy of the Hall of Fame voting induct all that used Peds or induct none — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) January 18, 2017

How the f*** is Jeff Bagwell being inducted into the Hall of Fame and Mark mcgwire's not that is disgusting — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) January 18, 2017

With 21.9% of the vote, Larry Walker will remain on the @baseballhall ballot for 2018!#WalkerHOFpic.twitter.com/XQxX74EdGI — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) January 18, 2017

In 1991 a teammate of mine hit an upper deck HR in old Pittsburgh stadium. Today he enters the Hall of Fame, Congrats Jef Bagwell, AND? The — Curt Schilling (@gehrig38) January 18, 2017

2nd greatest leadoff man ever in @TimRaines30 as well as the best defensive catcher I ever saw @Pudge_Rodriguez Well deserved Gentleman! — Curt Schilling (@gehrig38) January 18, 2017

Congratulations to Bagwell and his acceptance into the HOF. Great player and great Teammate. Enjoy your day. You deserve it. — Billy Wagner (@wagsk13wjs_e) January 18, 2017

My favourite Raines stat. If Ricky Henderson came out of retirement, he'd have to steal 448 consecutive bases to tie Raines' SB%. #Expos — Mike Hogan (@tsnmikehogan) January 18, 2017

Congrats to my guy @Pudge_Rodriguez Very well deserved! — Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) January 18, 2017

Congratulations to my teammate @Pudge_Rodriguez. Had to play shortest double play depth in history or ball would be rolling to CF on steals. — Michael Young (@MikeyY626) January 18, 2017

I first want to send a very heartfelt congratulations to Jeff Bagwell, Tim Raines & Ivan Rodriguez. All three men exemplify what it means... — Trevor Hoffman (@THoffman51) January 19, 2017

To be a Hall of Famer in our game. For me, falling short of this class is disappointing, but I don't take being on the ballot lightly... — Trevor Hoffman (@THoffman51) January 19, 2017

Congrats to the new inductees. All three are deserving for sure, even if not everyone agrees.