Cardinals reportedly finalizing three-year contract extension with Yadier Molina

The St. Louis Cardinals are close to locking up their most indispensable player to a new contract.

The Cardinals and stalwart catcher Yadier Molina are reportedly finalizing a new three-year contract extension. The deal will pay him more than $55 million. The team has not yet confirmed the deal.

Sources: Molina, #STLCards finalizing extension. Deal expected to be three years, more than $55M. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) March 31, 2017

Molina was set to become a free agent following the 2017 season. He reportedly set a deadline of Opening Day for contract talks, though the Cardinals made it clear they were willing to pay him well .

Even at age 34, the age when many catchers turn into pumpkins, Molina turned in an excellent 2016 season, hitting .307/.360/.427 (110 OPS+) with eight home runs in 147 games. He also played his typically excellent defense. Molina’s combination of production and durability would be impossible to replace.

Yadier Molina and the Cardinals are close to wrapping up a new three-year extension. USATSI

The new extension comes with an $18.33 million average annual value if it’s for $55 million on the nose, which would be the third highest in history for a catcher. Here are the top five:

The 2017 season is the final one on the five-year, $75 million contract Molina signed back in March 2012. He has never been a free agent in his career. The Cardinals made sure to lock him up whenever his contract was due to expire. I can’t say I blame them.