Cardinals reportedly sign Stephen Piscotty to multiyear contract extension

In recent weeks, the Cardinals have locked up ace Carlos Martinez and franchise catcher Yadier Molina for years to come, and now they’re agreed to terms with right fielder Stephen Piscotty on a multiyear contract extension, a source tells Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. MLB Network’s Jon Morosi was the first to report that an extension was in the works. According to Jon Heyman, the deal will be worth $33 million, and Joel Sherman adds that it will be six-year deal starting with the current season and including an option for a seventh year.

Piscotty, 26, was originally the 36 overall choice of the 2012 draft out of Stanford. He’s batted .282/.349/.467 across, as of Sunday night, parts of three big-league seasons and shown much better power since retooling his swing. He’s also a capable defender in right field.

Piscotty entered the 2017 season with one year and 76 days of major-league service time. That means he’s not arbitration-eligible until after the 2018 season and isn’t slated for free agency until after the 2021 season. At the parameters reported above, the new contract will cover all of Piscotty’s arbitration years and two free agent years provided the option is exercised.

The Cardinals are expected to announce the deal later on Monday.