Cardinals rookie Alex Reyes to undergo MRI on pitching arm

Here's some potentially troubling news regarding the Cardinals and gifted rookie right-hander Alex Reyes: Reyes will undergo an MRI on his throwing arm, reports Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Goold adds that Reyes reported some soreness in his elbow and that the organization is concerned.

Speaking of concern, here's this:

There is significant concern inside the Cardinals' organization that Alex Reyes, their star pitching prospect, needs Tommy John surgery. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 14, 2017

Obviously, this would be crushing news for the Cardinals. Reyes last season pitched to a 1.57 ERA in 12 games, five of which were starts, and he did so at the age of 21. He's an exceptionally hard thrower who can hit triple digits with his fastball, and Baseball Prospectus recently named Reyes as the top overall prospect in all of baseball.

Reyes was likely ticketed for the Cardinal rotation in 2017. Carlos Martinez, Adam Wainwright, Mike Leake, and Lance Lynn (who himself is returning from Tommy John surgery) are locks to be part of the starting give. If Reyes is unable to join them, then St. Louis would likely turn to Michael Wacha to be the fifth starter.