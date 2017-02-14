Cardinals rookie Alex Reyes to undergo MRI on pitching arm
The hard-thrower made his major-league debut last season and is considered a top prospect
Here's some potentially troubling news regarding the Cardinals and gifted rookie right-hander Alex Reyes: Reyes will undergo an MRI on his throwing arm, reports Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Goold adds that Reyes reported some soreness in his elbow and that the organization is concerned.
Speaking of concern, here's this:
There is significant concern inside the Cardinals' organization that Alex Reyes, their star pitching prospect, needs Tommy John surgery.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 14, 2017
Obviously, this would be crushing news for the Cardinals. Reyes last season pitched to a 1.57 ERA in 12 games, five of which were starts, and he did so at the age of 21. He's an exceptionally hard thrower who can hit triple digits with his fastball, and Baseball Prospectus recently named Reyes as the top overall prospect in all of baseball.
Reyes was likely ticketed for the Cardinal rotation in 2017. Carlos Martinez, Adam Wainwright, Mike Leake, and Lance Lynn (who himself is returning from Tommy John surgery) are locks to be part of the starting give. If Reyes is unable to join them, then St. Louis would likely turn to Michael Wacha to be the fifth starter.
Our Latest Stories
-
Marlins lift ban on facial hair
The facial hair ban that the Marlins instituted last year is going away
-
Royals pitcher falls through barn roof
Let's just say it has to do with agriculture
-
Ron Gardenhire diagnosed with cancer
The Diamondbacks made the announcement on Tuesday
-
Tanaka picked as Opening Day starter
Even before their first spring training game, the Yankees know their Opening Day starter
-
Why MLB actually does have a salary cap
It's called the Competitive Balance Tax, and it's in essence a hard cap
-
Pirates' Kang to miss start of ST
The trial is scheduled for Feb. 22 in his native Korea
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre