Cardinals sign Carlos Martinez to five-year extension with options through 2023

The Cardinals and right-hander Carlos Martinez have avoided arbitration by agreeing to a new extension that could keep the ace in St. Louis through 2003.

The team announced on Thursday that the deal covers five years and includes options for 2022 and 2023.

"Carlos has demonstrated that he is ready to take his position among the game's top pitchers for many years to come, and we are pleased to announce that he will be anchoring our starting rotation into the foreseeable future," general manager John Mozeliak said in a statement.

Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reported Wednesday that the five-year extension is worth $51 million. The Cardinals are buying out two of Martinez's free-agent years; hence, the significant investment involved.

martinez's $51M deal will set a record for 1st time arb eligible pitcher. progress on deal 1st mentioned by @Ken_Rosenthal — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 2, 2017

Martinez, 25, is coming off a 2016 season in which he pitched to a 3.04 ERA and 2.49 K/BB ratio in 195 1/3 innings. Along the way, he registered a ground-ball percentage of 56.4. For his career, he owns an ERA+ of 118 across parts of four big-league seasons.

Now that Adam Wainwright has moved into his decline phase, Martinez has emerged as the undisputed ace of the St. Louis rotation. This deal reflects that reality.