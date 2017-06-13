Catcher Chris Gimenez has already pitched five times for the Twins this season

At 32-28, the surprising Minnesota Twins come into Tuesday in first place in the AL Central. They're in the middle of a rebuild and weren't expected to contend this season. Instead, they continue to hang around the race.

Monday was a good day and a bad day for the Twins. It was a good day because they selected prep star Royce Lewis with the first overall pick in the 2017 draft. It was a bad day because the big league team got blown out by the Mariners. The final score: 14-3 (box score). Yikes.

The game was so lopsided that the Twins had to use backup catcher Chris Gimenez on the mound to spare the rest of the bullpen. He allowed two runs on three hits in an inning of work. A position player pitching isn't all that notable in and of itself, but this is already Gimenez's fifth pitching appearance of the season.

Chris Gimenez C / Minnesota (Here are Chris Gimenez's 2017 pitching stats) IP: 4 H: 5 R: 4 ER: 4 BB: 0 K: 0 HR: 1

At this point Gimenez is just part of the Twins bullpen, right? He's pitched in five of their 60 games. That's almost once a week. The crazy thing is 24 different players have thrown a pitch for Minnesota this season, and somehow three have a higher ERA than Gimenez, who has allowed four runs in four innings.

Gimenez's five pitching appearances are already the most by a full-time position player in a single season since outfielder John Upham pitched in five games for the 1967 Cubs. The Twins still have 102 games left in 2017, so Gimenez might not be done pitching this season.