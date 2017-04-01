Catcher Christian Bethancourt makes weird Padres roster 'primarily' as a reliever

On Saturday, the San Diego Padres announced their 25-man roster. Predictably, given the Padres’ placement on the win curve, there were some odd aspects to it -- like, for instance, three Rule 5 picks and four catchers.

The oddest part might be Christian Bethancourt, one of those catchers, whose primary role will actually involve pitching:

Andy Green says Christian Bethancourt will primarily be a reliever. #padres — Annie Heilbrunn (@annieheilbrunn) April 1, 2017

Three Rule 5 picks, four catchers (although Bethancourt will primarily be a pitcher). The Padres' opening-day roster: pic.twitter.com/vsa2G1kocs — Dennis Lin (@sdutdennislin) April 1, 2017

Bethancourt spent most of his first four big-league seasons behind the plate. He made his pitching debut last year, however, and showed promise and a mid-90s fastball.

The Padres announced Bethancourt would work toward filling a hybrid role -- one that might see him pitch, catch, and play outfield over a series. Yet Bethancourt’s mound work has apparently impressed to the point where the Padres are willing to carry him foremost as a pitcher.

So the Padres will carry four players capable of catching, only three players who are primarily outfielders, three Rule 5 picks and one of the worst rotations in recent memory, “fronted” by Opening Day starter Jhoulys Chacin. Oh, and third baseman Yangervis Solarte is moving to second base, with second sacker Ryan Schimpf in line to take over at third.

Say this about the Pads: they’re going to be entertaining -- a mess, yes, but entertaining.