Charlie Sheen owns prized pieces of Babe Ruth memorabilia that are up for auction

Two of the most prized and historic pieces of baseball memorabilia are now up for auction, and they're being sold by actor Charlie Sheen.

According to the Associated Press, Sheen has revealed himself as a Babe Ruth memorabilia collector, and he is currently auctioning off Ruth's 1927 World Series ring, as well as the contract of Ruth's sale from the Red Sox to the Yankees.

Here is Sheen's statement, via the Associated Press:

"While I have greatly enjoyed owning them, I thought now was the right time to sell the Holy Grail of Ruth memorabilia so others can enjoy them," Sheen said in a statement. "It is my hope that whoever buys these will be able to put them on display for the public."

Both items are being auctioned at Lelands.com. The 1927 World Series ring started with a $100,000 opening bid, and, as of this writing, the high bid is $611,590. The sale contract also opened at $100,000. The high bid is currently $379,749.

The 1927 World Series ring is one of a kind, obviously. The '27 Yankees are widely considered one of the greatest teams in baseball history. They went 109-45 during the regular season and Ruth hit .356/.486/.772 with a then-record 60 home runs.

There are three copies of the contract of Ruth's sale. Sheen is selling the Yankees' copy. There is also the Red Sox's copy, which was sold at auction for $996,000 in 2005. The American League's copy of the contract has not yet surfaced.