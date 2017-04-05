Check out SportsLine's winning picks for Wednesday's MLB slate
Over at SportsLine, they use the the wOBA statistic to find the best MLB value plays each day
Looking to hit the sportsbook leading up to today’s slate of MLB action? SportsLine has you covered.
Specifically, SportsLine uses weighted on-base average (wOBA) to identify value plays. wOBA is a rate statistic, based on linear weights, that aims to measure a player’s overall offensive performance per plate appearance. It’s scaled to look like on-base percentage, so something like .400 would be elite while something like .280 would be substantially worse than the league-average. The underpinnings of wOBA change slightly each year based on the run environment, so it’s an all-encompassing offensive metric that, unlike a lot of traditional measures, supplies a heavy dose of context. That’s part of what makes it an excellent tool for forecasting outcomes.
Speaking of which, Mike “Money” McClure launched his wOBA (weighted on-base average) Model last year and made a killing for SportsLine members. Anyone betting $100 on his baseball picks earned over $4,400 last season with numerous big cashes on run-line plays. McClure has identified two strong plays on Wednesday’s 15-game slate.
Join SportsLine now to see what Mike McClure and his exclusive wOBA Model are betting today, plus get profitable baseball picks all season long!
Add a Comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre