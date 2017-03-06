Cinderella story? Underdog Israel shocks Korea in first World Baseball Classic game
Longshot Israel is already 1-0 in World Baseball Classic play
The World Baseball Classic got started Monday and it was the wee hours of the morning back here in America. The start time for the Israel vs. Korea bout was 4:30 a.m. ET.
The Israel team can be considered one of the biggest longshots to take the crown in the entire tournament, hitting the diminutive Blake Gailen in the three-hole and starting retired MLBer Jason Marquis on the hill.
They would take a 1-0 lead thanks to a bases loaded walk by Tyler Krieger in the second inning. The game would go into extra innings tied 1-1 and then Israel got its lead in the 10th on this hit by Scott Burcham:
In the bottom half of the 10th, Josh Zeid would seal the game:
There are, apparently, world baseball rankings, and of the teams in the 16-team WBC, Isreal is the only one not in the top 20. It’s actually not even close, ranked 41st in the world. Isreal entered the WBC with 200-to-1 odds to win it all. The biggest names on the team would be Sam Fuld, Marquis, Nate Frieman and Ryan Lavarnway.
And they’re 1-0 so far.
The Cinderella of the World Baseball Classic? Why not? Catch the Israel fever!
