Clint Frazier becomes first Yankee in 100 years to homer, double in debut

On Saturday, the New York Yankees brought up outfielder Clint Frazier from the minors. Frazier, as you probably know, was the crown jewel in last summer's Andrew Miller trade.

Joe Girardi wasted little time putting Frazier in the lineup (playing right, batting ninth) and Frazier in turn wasted little time making a good first impression. To wit, he both doubled and homered in his debut, making him the first player in the last 100 years to do so with the Yankees:

Clint Frazier: 1st Yankee in last 100 years with a HR and a double in his MLB debut. — Katie Sharp (@ktsharp) July 2, 2017

Frazier hits first HR! At 22 years, 298 days, he is youngest @Yankees player to homer in his debut since John Ellis, May 17, 1969 (20-269). https://t.co/XhT6vYnUa3 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 2, 2017

Frazier is currently ranked the No. 2 prospect in the Yankees system, per MLB.com. He hit .257/.345/.474 in 73 games this season at Triple-A.