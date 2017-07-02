Clint Frazier becomes first Yankee in 100 years to homer, double in debut
Frazier had a nice introduction to the majors
On Saturday, the New York Yankees brought up outfielder Clint Frazier from the minors. Frazier, as you probably know, was the crown jewel in last summer's Andrew Miller trade.
Joe Girardi wasted little time putting Frazier in the lineup (playing right, batting ninth) and Frazier in turn wasted little time making a good first impression. To wit, he both doubled and homered in his debut, making him the first player in the last 100 years to do so with the Yankees:
Frazier is currently ranked the No. 2 prospect in the Yankees system, per MLB.com. He hit .257/.345/.474 in 73 games this season at Triple-A.
