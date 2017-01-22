Commissioner Manfred on deaths of Ventura, Marte: 'Today is a very sad day'

Baseball continues to react to the deaths of two players

Earlier on Sunday, news broke that Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura and former Cleveland Indians third baseman Andy Marte had died in separate car accidents.

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred has since issued a statement concerning both:

"Today is a very sad day for our entire game and particularly for the many loyal fans in the Dominican Republic, the home of both Yordano Ventura and Andy Marte.

"Yordano was a key figure in the Royals' recent success. His electric talent on the mound helped lead the Royals to two American League pennants and the 2015 World Championship. Andy was a respected member of six organizations who played seven Major League seasons, including for the Cleveland Indians from 2006-2010.

"On behalf of Major League Baseball, I extend my deepest condolences to the families, teammates, friends and fans of both players."

Ventura was 25 years old. Marte was 33 years old.

The baseball community mourned the loss of both players on social media on Sunday.

