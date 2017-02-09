Conflicting reports on whether Ivanka Trump's father-in-law part of bid to buy Marlins
Charles Kushner might be making a play to purchase the Miami Marlins from Jeffrey Loria
On Thursday, the news broke that Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria had a "handshake agreement" to sell the team for $1.6 billion. Now ESPN's Darren Rovell reports that, according to sources, Charles Kushner, father-in-law to Ivanka Trump, is part of the group seeking to purchase the club from Loria.
Ivanka Trump is of course the daughter of President Donald Trump, and her husband, Jared Kushner, is a senior adviser to President Trump.
As Rovell notes, a spokesperson for Kushner declined to comment. MLB released the following statement regarding the Kushner rumors:
Also, Jon Heyman of FanRagSports reports that while the Marlins do apparently have a sale agreement in place, sources say Kushner is not involved.
Charles Kushner, 62, made his fortune in real estate. In 2005, he pleaded guilty to multiple counts of filing false tax returns and campaign finance reports and witness tampering. He eventually spent 14 months in federal prison.
If Rovell's report turns out to be accurate, then this won't be the first time the Kushner family has attempted to purchase an MLB franchise. In 2012, Jared Kushner made a bid to purchase the Dodgers. Eventually, the team was sold to a group publicly fronted by NBA legend Earvin "Magic" Johnson.
Our Latest Stories
-
Radio guy loses bet to Yelich, eats crow
'That's the first time I've seen anybody eat a crow. I didn't know it was possible,' said...
-
Nats, Red Sox to play at Naval Academy
The Nationals will play exhibition games there in 2018 and 2019 as well
-
Report: Steve Ross not buying Marlins
The identify of the buyer is still a mystery
-
Team USA favored to win 2017 WBC
Team USA is only 10-10 all-time in the WBC, however
-
Jeter, A-Rod not part of Marlins sale?
Both have expressed interest in owning a team one day
-
MLB fans react to possible Marlins sale
The deal is not done, however, Marlins fans are as happy as they have been in years
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre