Congressional baseball game raises more than $1 million, sets attendance records

Thursday night, the Democrats bested the Republicans 11-2 in the annual Congressional Baseball Game at Nationals Park, though the outcome of the game is secondary.

The game was played one day after a gunman opened fire at a Republican practice, wounding House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and three others. David Bailey, an officer wounded in the attack, threw out the first pitch:

Democrat manager and Pennsylvania Rep. Mike Doyle was presented with the winning trophy after the game, which he gave to Texas Rep. Joe Barton, the Republican manager. The trophy will be put into Scalise's office.

Here are some photos:

More than 25,000 tickets were sold for the game, which raised more than $1 million for Congressional Sports for Charity. The game has been played since the early 1900s, and last year it raised $500,000. The game took on increased importance following Wednesday's shooting, and the attendance easily set a record for the affair.