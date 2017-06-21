Corey Seager has three-homer game; fourth Dodger to do it twice in career
Seager is only 23, but the 2016 NL Rookie of the Year went deep thrice again on Tuesday
Through five innings on Tuesday, the Dodgers already led the Mets 10-0 and star shortstop Corey Seager was already having a career-type day. I say "type" because with Seager's talent level and only being 23 years old, he could surpass this multiple times in his career.
Still, he was 4 for 4 with a double, three home runs and six RBI. Again, that was through five innings. In the home half of the sixth, he flied out to deep left field in his fifth at-bat.
Here are the three blasts:
Welcome to the Seager Show! pic.twitter.com/L1RktpngNn— MLB (@MLB) June 21, 2017
He would get a chance to make history with a fourth home run and it actually came with the bases loaded. Seager already had a solo shot, two-run homer and a three-run blast, so people were preparing to use the "home run cycle" terminology. Seager got good wood on a pitch and drove it to left-center, but it was caught just shy of the warning track. He would have to settle for the three homers.
Seager also hit three home runs in a game on June 3 last season; he's now the 104th player in MLB history to have two three-homer games.
Let's pare that down to the Dodgers, shall we? Seager joins Duke Snider, Shawn Green and Adrian Gonzalez as Dodgers players with multiple three-homer games.
Again, Seager is only 23, so the odds are that we'll see this another time or two in his career. He might even have a four-homer game in him, which would put him alongside Green and Gil Hodges when it comes to Dodgers who have pulled off that feat.
Add a Comment