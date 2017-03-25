Cory Abbott throws first perfect game in Loyola Marymount history
Abbott struck out 13 while throwing 106 pitches in the dominant outing
You’ve probably never heard of Loyola Marymount right-handed pitcher Cory Abbott, a junior who entered the weekend with a 4.30 ERA and a 1.69 strikeout-to-walk ratio. But that didn’t matter on Saturday, because Abbott did something special against BYU: throwing the first perfect game in school history.
Here’s a look at the final out:
Abbott, who entered the game striking out fewer than seven batters per nine innings, notched seven strikeouts over the first four innings. He ended with 13 strikeouts while throwing 106 pitches in the game.
Will Abbott ever have another moment like this in his baseball career? Almost certainly not. But no one can take it away from him. Well done, young man.
