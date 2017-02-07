Cubs' Anthony Rizzo reaches out to victim of school attack in Chicago
A 12-year-old Cubs fan is hospitalized and Rizzo is supporting him
Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo helps people regularly with his Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation. We've covered him writing a letter and donating money to a cancer patient before, and his generosity is once again on display.
Heard you are a big @Cubs fan Henry. When you are better I have a couple tickets and BP passes waiting for you at Wrigley. #StayStronghttps://t.co/VYDFPE9rY0— Anthony Rizzo (@ARizzo44) February 7, 2017
Heard Henry's school will be wearing @Cubs gear tom to show their support Wear ur gear & I'll RT pics.Let's all show our support #StayStrong— Anthony Rizzo (@ARizzo44) February 7, 2017
Rizzo is reaching out to Henry Sembdner, a 12-year-old from the Chicago area who suffered facial fractures and a brain injury after being attacked in school on Friday, allegedly for bumping into another student. He was in a coma, but still reportedly has a very long road of recovery in front of him. There's a GoFundMe page set up to help his family.
Best wishes go out to Henry and his family. Kudos to Rizzo, once again.
