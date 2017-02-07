Cubs' Anthony Rizzo reaches out to victim of school attack in Chicago

A 12-year-old Cubs fan is hospitalized and Rizzo is supporting him

Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo helps people regularly with his Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation. We've covered him writing a letter and donating money to a cancer patient before, and his generosity is once again on display.

Rizzo is reaching out to Henry Sembdner, a 12-year-old from the Chicago area who suffered facial fractures and a brain injury after being attacked in school on Friday, allegedly for bumping into another student. He was in a coma, but still reportedly has a very long road of recovery in front of him. There's a GoFundMe page set up to help his family.

Best wishes go out to Henry and his family. Kudos to Rizzo, once again.

CBS Sports Writer

Matt Snyder has been a baseball writer with CBS Sports since 2011. A member of the BBWAA, he's now covered the last six World Series beginning with the epic 2011 Fall Classic. The former Indiana University... Full Bio

