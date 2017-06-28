Cubs clubhouse rift: Anthony Rizzo defends Jake Arrieta from Montero blasting

Things are getting testy in the Chicago Cubs clubhouse.

After Tuesday's game, catcher Miguel Montero (rightfully, if not tactfully) pointed out that the Washington Nationals had stolen seven bases largely because of pitcher Jake Arrieta's slow pace to the plate.

On Wednesday, Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo fired back:

Rizzo on Miggy's comments:

"When you point fingers you're a selfish player. We have another catcher that throws everyone out." — ESPN 1000 (@ESPN1000) June 28, 2017

The other catcher Rizzo is referencing is strong-armed Willson Contreras, who hasn't thrown everyone out, as evidenced by his 34 percent caught stealing rate, but does possess a stronger arm than Montero.

We would point out that Rizzo is essentially mimicking the behavior he's disparaging, but whatever. The real issue is the Cubs have a clubhouse controversy brewing, and that's about the last thing they need right now if they're going to make a serious run at the postseason.