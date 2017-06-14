Cubs draft prospect whose mother was murdered in Charleston shooting

The 2017 MLB Draft concluded on Wednesday. But before it did, the Chicago Cubs selected a player who has the potential to become a fan favorite, largely for off-the-field reasons: 19th-rounder Chris Singleton, an outfielder from Charleston Southern.

The top reason Singleton could have a large fan base rooting for him? His backstory. Singleton's mom was murdered in 2015's Charleston shooting, and he's since responded by spreading a message touting love over hate.

Here's a snippet from a 2016 Sports Illustrated profile:

"I just say, love is always stronger than hate," Chris told the crowd. "If we just love the way my mom would, then the hate won't be nearly as strong as the love is." There it was, his mission for the rest of his life—to show how small hate is, held against love. It was out of his mouth before he'd had a chance to grasp what that would take. He took off the microphone, went to his car, closed the door and broke into sobs. Now he had to go home and live that message.

Here's what Baseball America's editor John Manuel tweeted about Singleton:

Singleton also has some tools; started the last 2 years, can run, plus defender in CF. Hit .276 in 2017, 18-20 SB #MLBDraft — John Manuel (@johnmanuelba) June 14, 2017

Singleton will have to prove he can hit professional pitching. If he does, he'll have a chance at reaching the majors. If nothing else, Singleton is likely to continue to inspire with his gracefulness and resiliency.