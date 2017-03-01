Cubs GM Theo Epstein took batting practice and showed off a surprisingly good swing
You can tell Epstein has hung around ballplayers all his adult life
Everyone knows that Theo Epstein -- currently the Chicago Cubs’ president of baseball operations -- has lived a charmed life. He’s related to the folks who wrote -- or rewrote, anyway -- Casablanca, he’s the feller who helped the Boston Red Sox break their championship curse, he’s the feller who helped the Cubs break their curse, too, and so on.
Here’s two more things Epstein has on you -- and most all of us: he gets to show off his better-than-expected swing by taking batting practice ... against real baseball players. To wit (hat tip FanRag Sports):
Theo Epstein > Tim Tebow pic.twitter.com/BumWZAHqG7— Aldo Soto (@AldoSoto21) March 1, 2017
Epstein’s swing won’t be confused with Josh Vitters’ anytime soon, but it’s probably fair to write it’s one of the best among executives who never played at the major- or minor-league levels. He even has a bit of a reverse Carlos Pena going on with his one-handed follow-through. Solid.
Perhaps the only way Epstein’s story can become more charmed is if -- at age 43 -- he signs himself to suit up for the Cubs. That’s not likely, of course, but not much about Epstein’s life has adhered to convention.
Our Latest Stories
-
David Ortiz's book 'Papi' coming in May
The title is short, simple and effective
-
Abreu says he ate fake passport
Abreu is testifying as part of an alien smuggling and conspiracy trial against a former ag...
-
MLB to partner with Game of Thrones
Nearly two-thirds of the league will partake in 'Thrones'-themed promotions
-
Reds to experiment with closers
Raisel Iglesias and Michael Lorenzen could alternate closing duties
-
Ross to be on 'Dancing with the Stars'
The former Cubs catcher is making his rounds
-
A's season preview: Time to pick a lane
Are the A's contending or rebuilding? Neither, it seems
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre