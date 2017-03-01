Cubs GM Theo Epstein took batting practice and showed off a surprisingly good swing

You can tell Epstein has hung around ballplayers all his adult life

Everyone knows that Theo Epstein -- currently the Chicago Cubs’ president of baseball operations -- has lived a charmed life. He’s related to the folks who wrote -- or rewrote, anyway -- Casablanca, he’s the feller who helped the Boston Red Sox break their championship curse, he’s the feller who helped the Cubs break their curse, too, and so on. 

Here’s two more things Epstein has on you -- and most all of us: he gets to show off his better-than-expected swing by taking batting practice ... against real baseball players. To wit (hat tip FanRag Sports):

Epstein’s swing won’t be confused with Josh Vitters’ anytime soon, but it’s probably fair to write it’s one of the best among executives who never played at the major- or minor-league levels. He even has a bit of a reverse Carlos Pena going on with his one-handed follow-through. Solid.

Perhaps the only way Epstein’s story can become more charmed is if -- at age 43 -- he signs himself to suit up for the Cubs. That’s not likely, of course, but not much about Epstein’s life has adhered to convention. 

CBS Sports Staff

R.J. Anderson joined CBS Sports in 2016. He previously wrote for Baseball Prospectus, where he contributed to five of the New York Times bestselling annuals. His work has also appeared in Newsweek and... Full Bio

