Cubs prospect Eloy Jimenez pulled a Roy Hobbs during a home run derby

Cubs minor-league outfielder Eloy Jimenez is widely regarded as one of the top prospects in baseball, and that's mostly because of his power. This season, the 20-year-old Jimenez is batting a robust .278/.381/.546 at High-A Myrtle Beach with seven homers in 28 games. That's despite the Carolina League being a pitcher's circuit and Jimenez being significantly younger than his peer group, on average.

All of that brings us this moment in the recent Carolina League Home Run Derby, in which Jimenez launched a mighty clout -- a clout that would bust one of the stadium lights. People, we tell stories, but we do not tell lies ...

Eloy Jimenez just went Roy Hobbs on the stadium lights. pic.twitter.com/wD2521SedW — JJ Cooper (@jjcoop36) June 20, 2017

Yes, at the 0:08 mark or so, you saw a light blow up. That's because Mr. Jimenez knocked all available bejeezus out of the ball in question. Literal light-tower power, is what you might call that.

At this point, the author is duty-bound to embed the relevant clip from "The Natural" -- here is that ...

Jimenez's home run is like that. It's also different, in that it actually happened.

For Cubs rooters the question is whether Jimenez will be part of the team's long-term plans or whether he'll be dealt leading up to the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline in exchange for a frontline starting pitcher. When you can hit the ball like Jimenez can, though, it's not hard to justify declaring him off-limits, even if it costs you badly needed rotation help.