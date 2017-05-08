Cubs star Anthony Rizzo's foundation donates $3.5M for children with cancer

Looking for a positive sports story after wading through lots of negativity? We've got your back here. Well, Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo does. Long a very generous superstar, Rizzo's foundation has done it again. This is a big number:

Excited to announce a $3.5 million endowment to @LurieChildrens that will ensure much needed resources will be available for generations. pic.twitter.com/3Xqg3rglMy — A. Rizzo Foundation (@RizzoFoundation) May 8, 2017

Rizzo was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma in 2008 and went through chemotherapy for six months before being told he was in remission. Ever since he's gotten to the majors, Rizzo has been a major donor to charitable ventures that support children with cancer. In 2014, Rizzo won the Branch Rickey Award, which is given to a player for exceptional community service. He hasn't slowed down, either.

Kudos to Rizzo and his family for this very worthwhile venture.