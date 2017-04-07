Cubs win on Schwarber's blast, Harvey aces debut: MLB Thursday scores, news, injuries

We’re nearing the end of the first week of baseball’s new regular season, and that means the daily grind is upon us. Here’s a look at some of the notable events from Thursday’s slate of action.

Final scores and boxes

Pittsburgh Pirates at Boston Red Sox (postponed)

New York Mets 6, Atlanta Braves 2 (box score)

Miami Marlins 4, Washington Nationals 3 in 10 innings (box score)

Los Angeles Dodgers 10, San Diego Padres 2 (box score)

Chicago Cubs 6, St. Louis Cardinals 4 (box score)

Toronto Blue Jays 5, Tampa Bay Rays 2 (box score)

Colorado Rockies 2, Milwaukee Brewers 1 (box score)

Oakland Athletics 5, Los Angeles Angels 1 (box score)

Chicago White Sox 11, Detroit Tigers 2 (box score)

Cincinnati Reds 7, Philadelphia Phillies 4 (box score)

Minnesota Twins 5, Kansas City Royals 3 (box score)

Mariners 4, Houston Astros 2 (box score)

Arizona Diamondbacks 9, San Francisco Giants 3 (box score)

Schwarber goes deep in a hurry

Kyle Schwarber isn’t known foremost for his production against left-handed pitchers -- he entered Thursday with a sub-.500 OPS versus left-handed pitchers. All the same, he delivered a timely home run off Brett Cecil to put the Cubs ahead for good:

The win means the Cubs leave St. Louis having taken two from the rival Cardinals to start the season. The defending champs are certainly off on the right foot.

Harvey makes long-awaited return

In his first start since last July 4, Matt Harvey held the Braves to three hits and two runs over 6 2/3 innings. Harvey struck out four batters and topped out around 96 mph.

Wilmer Flores provided some offense for the Mets, delivering a two-run shot off Braves starter Jaime Garcia :

Harvey’s velocity was on point, with the righty getting as high as 95 mph in the start. With the Mets already dealing with a couple injuries in the rotation, they can ill afford to have Harvey as anything but 100 percent healthy.

Cardinals get in a sticky situation

In case you missed it, the Cardinals’ battery of Brett Cecil and Yadier Molina provided us with a new source of jokes on Thursday. Cecil bounced a pitch, which struck Molina in the belly portion of his chest protector. But rather than deflect off, the ball stuck to a bewildered Molina .

Afterward, neither Cecil nor Molina provided many answers .

Puig keeps rolling with two blasts

The Dodgers keep batting Yasiel Puig near the bottom of the order, and Puig keeps punishing the Padres. On Thursday, Puig homered twice against Jered Weaver , pushing his seasonal line to .417/.563/1.250

We’ll see if the Dodgers move Puig up the order anytime soon.

Springer shows he can do it all

Another outfielder having a good first week? Astros’ right fielder George Springer , who finished off the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday night with a walk-off three-run home-run, then began Houston’s half of the first inning on Thursday with a solo shot. Overall, he exited the game hitting .313/.389/.938. It’s early, but sheesh. Springer later added a fancy catch .

Braves sign longtime rival

Throughout his career, Ryan Howard terrorized the Braves, hitting .280/.362/.573 with 52 home runs -- the most he hit against any team. On Thursday, Howard signed a minor-league deal with the Braves, ostensibly to serve as insurance against a Freddie Freeman injury. Howard homered 25 times last season, but did so while posting a .257 on-base percentage. In other words, there’s a reason why he was available at this point in the year.

Quick hitters