D-Backs-Giants highlights: Matt Moore clears the bases on a swinging bunt

Giants starting pitcher Matt Moore was all over the place in Monday’s 4-1 win over the Diamondbacks.

First off, he was stellar on the mound, holding what has been a very good Diamondbacks offense to one run on three hits in eight innings. He struck out five and didn’t walk anyone. Moore only needed 93 pitches to get through his eight innings and really the only blemish was a solo home run by Yasmany Tomas. Just a beautiful outing for the lefty to help his team grab a 4-1 victory.

And, oh by the way, the Giants won by three runs and Moore was the man who, offensively, made contact on the play that resulted in three runs. It was perhaps the weakest “clutch” play Moore will ever make, but he put the ball in play and it made something happen. Give him credit for not striking out.

On the flip-side, this is very ugly by the Diamondbacks:

It seems appropriate here to remind everyone that the Giants have one of the best broadcast teams in baseball. Duane Kuiper’s play-by-play call on that one was awesome for its simplicity.

And, man, what an awful throw home by Taijuan Walker.

Moore did get one RBI on the play, but the other two runs were ruled to have scored on the two errors. Too bad this wasn’t Little League with a very lenient official scorer. Moore could’ve had a double and three RBI.

Still, I think he’ll be good with the victory.