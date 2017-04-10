D-Backs-Giants highlights: Posey exits game after being hit in helmet with pitch

Giants catcher Buster Posey likely envisioned a lot longer day of work when he showed up Monday to AT&T Park for the Giants’ 2017 home opener. He was able to catch one frame behind the plate and get one plate appearance and that was it, as Diamondbacks pitcher Taijuan Walker hit him in the head:

So that’s scary, but there are a few reasons to breathe a sigh of relief.

First off, the ball only hit Posey’s helmet, as opposed to some helmet and some face and/or neck.

Secondly, though Posey left the game, he did walk off the field under his own power.

After the game, Posey told reporters that he felt “fine right now.” (Matt Kawahara). He’ll be observed overnight and then re-evaluated on Tuesday.

Consider this disaster averted as far as the Giants and their all-world catcher are concerned, at least for now.