Danny Duffy wants your Yordano Ventura memorabilia for a heartwarming reason
Duffy snapped up a Ventura bobblehead on eBay recently
Following the tragic death of Yordano Ventura, his Royals teammate Danny Duffy showed up at Kauffman Stadium to mourn with and alongside fans. Now, Duffy in a simple way is doing his part to help Ventura's mother during her time of immense grief.
A story leaked on Twitter early Friday and began making the rounds on Saturday about Duffy buying a Ventura bobblehead on eBay for $100. Once the buyer realized who made the purchase, he refunded Duffy and received this response:
That is really nice of you. You did not have to do that. I'm just trying to gather as much memorabilia as I can and eventually get it to his mom. Such a kind gesture by you. May I in return send you something autographed by me? Let me know, OK? And thank you for the gesture in this tough time.
--Danny
The seller has since come forward on Reddit to say that while he doesn't know the Twitter user who posted the story, it is in fact accurate.
Note, of course, that it's not Duffy who's drawing attention to what happened. It's a small thing on his part, but it's a very good thing -- a thing that should make Royals fans even more proud of their team.
