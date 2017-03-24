Danny Valencia is the Mariners' regular first baseman, which is actually just fine





As rosters are cut down with the regular season right around the corner, we’ll be mildly surprised a few times in the next several days. Thursday marked one of those times, particularly in the Pacific Northwest, as the Mariners announced that slugging prospect Dan Vogelbach would start the season in Triple-A.

The thought many had heading into the spring was that the lefty-swinging Vogelbach would platoon in the majors with long-time platoon or bench guy Danny Valencia at first base.

Instead, Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto told reporters (per Ryan Divish) that Valencia would be the everyday first baseman. Given that Valencia hasn’t been much more than a platoon player or even a pinch hitter since 2011, this feels like a head-scratcher on the surface.

Valencia is a lefty-crusher and has been through his career. He’s a .321/.373/.500 hitter in 845 career plate appearances against left-handed pitchers. He’s basically a top-10 MVP finisher against southpaws. Contrast that with a .246/.288/.394 line against right-handers in 1,595 plate appearances. That’s why he’s regarded as a platoon player.

So, yes, this is a head-scratcher, right?

I’m not so sure anymore. Players can develop and improve at the big-league level with certain skill sets. We often see players develop in-game power as they become more comfortable with big-league pitching. It’s also possible to see players improve against same-handed pitching.

It appears we started to see this in 2015 with Valencia.

2015 Batting average On-base percentage Slugging percentage Valencia vs. righties .285 .325 .556 All AL righties vs. righties .253 .309 .412

In just 214 at-bats, Valencia had 17 doubles and 13 homers against right-handers. Take note that he was well above the league average everywhere, too. So did the 229 plate appearances represent a fluke or an adjustment?

In 2016, Valencia actually become close to an everyday player. He got 507 plate appearances in 130 games, both personal highs since 2011. How about against righties?

2016 BA OBP SLG Valencia vs. righties .275 .330 .412 All AL righties vs. righties .260 .319 .428

So not quite as exaggerated, but keep in mind, this used to be Valencia’s weakness, and a major one at that. Instead, he’s become average to above-average at hitting right-handed pitching. This was a sample of 373 plate appearances. Combine that with the 229 from the year before and we have essentially a full season (602 PA).

In that “full season,” Valencia hit .279/.327/.468 in a situation where he’s a weaker player (his overall line was .288/.346/.477, so he’s still hitting lefties better).

Even better news for the Mariners is that his 2016 season came with the A’s in the AL West.

There’s hope that Valencia is no longer a good platoon hitter and just a good hitter. After all, he hit .287/.346/.446 (119 OPS+) overall last season. I don’t believe 602 plate appearances against right-handed pitchers over the course of two seasons is a small sample fluke. Now a 32-year-old veteran, Valencia has learned how to hit right-handers.

Keep in mind, he’s likely to hit around seventh, behind Jarrod Dyson, Jean Segura, Robinson Cano, Nelson Cruz, Kyle Seager and Mitch Haniger in the Mariners’ lineup. If last year was any indication, that’s a damn fine seven-hole hitter, platoon or not.