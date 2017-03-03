Darkhorse Rockies suffer hit as David Dahl's back issues are worse than feared
There is no timetable for Dahl, who hit .315 during his rookie season
It wasn’t long ago we named the Colorado Rockies as a sleeper for a National League Wild Card Game . If the Rockies are to live up to that billing, they’ll have to overcome some early-spring injury woes.
That’s because manager Bud Black announced on Friday that outfielder David Dahl’s back is worse off than originally thought. Here’s the gist of Black’s comments, via Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post:
“We first said David would be out a couple of days, but it’s going to be longer than that, for sure,” Black said. “I don’t have a timetable on it, but it could be a week or two. There are some things going on with his back. David is undergoing some tests, and scans, and treatment to see what is going on.
Durability was one of the main knocks on Dahl as a prospect. Last year represented just the second time he’d topped 400 plate appearances in a season since being drafted in 2012. Dahl made the most of his good health, reaching the majors for the first time, where he batted .315/.359/.500 over 63 games.
Presuming Dahl misses time at the beginning of the season -- and at this point you have to think that’s likely -- then the Rockies would likely turn to Gerardo Parra as their most-days left fielder. The sexier choice would be promoting another top outfield prospect, in Raimel Tapia, who struggled during his initial exposure to the majors. Either way, the Rockies will be hoping Dahl makes a quick and whole recovery.
