Dave Roberts explains Maeda DL move and the shell game that is the Dodgers rotation

On Wednesday, Los Angeles Dodgers starter Kenta Maeda had an impressive outing: he lasted 8 1/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing just two runs on five hits. On Thursday, Maeda was placed on the disabled list with a tight left hamstring -- an injury that did not pop up during the game, so far as anyone could tell.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has since attempted to explain the situation. Here's his best effort, courtesy of MLB.com:

"Actually there was a hamstring incident a few weeks ago," manager Dave Roberts said. "We talked about putting him on the disabled list a few weeks ago, but he assured us that he could continue to make starts, which he did, and pitched well. "We made that decision last night after we saw [Rich Hill's rehab] outing. We've talked about our starting pitching depth for a long time, to act on it, to be prudent, and that's kind of what made that ultimate decision."

What Roberts seems to be suggesting is the Dodgers decided to be proactive with Maeda after they were assured they had enough depth to sustain him missing a start (or two, should they choose to be conservative). Such is the benefit of depth -- you can play it safe and defer to the long term.

Of course, other teams will probably view Roberts' comments in a less favorable light -- one that seemingly admits the Dodgers are using the DL in a less-than-honorable matter as a way of extending their active roster. (It probably doesn't help that Andrew Friedman earned a reputation for being a trickster with the DL during his days withTampa Bay.)

To an extent, most teams do similar things. They just aren't as blatant about it in their explanations.