David Ortiz had Twitter buzzing with what was probably an accidental pocket tweet
Is Big Papi coming back? Probably not, but Red Sox fans are hoping he is
In a few short weeks, the Red Sox will open their first spring training camp without David Ortiz since way back in 2002. Big Papi retired following a brilliant 2016 season, albeit one in which Boston was swept in the ALDS.
Monday evening, Ortiz sent the baseball corner of Twitter into a frenzy with a seemingly innocuous tweet. Said tweet:
January 10, 2017
What does tweeting at the Boston Globe, a paper owned by Red Sox owner John Henry, mean? Beats me. Probably nothing. It was probably an accidental pocket tweet. Happens all the time. (Pocket retweets are the worst.)
Of course, that didn't stop scores of Red Sox fans from hoping Ortiz's misfired tweet was a precursor to an announcement that he's coming back for another season. Check it out:
@davidortiz Just as a heads up this is how Michael Jordan did it. Alright man, see you Opening Day pic.twitter.com/OdsUowRGea— Steve Perrault (@Steve_Perrault) January 10, 2017
@davidortiz@BostonGlobe PLEASE COME BACK— TB12 🔜💍💍💍💍💍 (@lucero_chris) January 10, 2017
@davidortiz Go on David. Go on PLEASE pic.twitter.com/Vi6Mk39Ljv— Section 10 Podcast (@Section10Pod) January 10, 2017
@davidortiz Please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please. We're waiting on you.— Andrew Collet (@AndrewCollet) January 10, 2017
@davidortiz@BostonGlobe what does this mean David. Tell us you're coming back please 😫— Grant Ossmann (@GrantOssmann) January 10, 2017
@davidortiz@BostonGlobe how them feet doing? U can have mine if u want— Junk (@scammyjenkins) January 10, 2017
@davidortiz@BostonGlobe David Dooooo it!!!— Jared Scali (@Jscalradio18) January 10, 2017
@davidortiz@BostonGlobe please Please Please tell me you forgot to tell something #papiReturn. #DearLordBabyJesus#makeitTrue#returntoSox— Logan Therrien (@LTTHERRIEN) January 10, 2017
@davidortiz@BostonGlobe IS IT HAPPENING?— OnToSpringTraining (@stfu4m) January 10, 2017
@davidortiz@BostonGlobe#UnoMas#BigPapi— Carlito's Way (@bosoxmadness_) January 10, 2017
Even the Boston Globe itself is getting impatient waiting for an explanation:
@davidortiz We are listening. You can tell us anything!— The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) January 10, 2017
@davidortiz We're still here ... pic.twitter.com/BiE9Zp5Hsl— The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) January 10, 2017
Alas, there are no indications Big Papi is planning to come out of retirement this year or any year. It was probably just an accident, the pocket tweet that turned into a Grade-A troll move.
