David Ortiz had Twitter buzzing with what was probably an accidental pocket tweet

In a few short weeks, the Red Sox will open their first spring training camp without David Ortiz since way back in 2002. Big Papi retired following a brilliant 2016 season, albeit one in which Boston was swept in the ALDS.

Monday evening, Ortiz sent the baseball corner of Twitter into a frenzy with a seemingly innocuous tweet. Said tweet:

What does tweeting at the Boston Globe, a paper owned by Red Sox owner John Henry, mean? Beats me. Probably nothing. It was probably an accidental pocket tweet. Happens all the time. (Pocket retweets are the worst.)

Of course, that didn't stop scores of Red Sox fans from hoping Ortiz's misfired tweet was a precursor to an announcement that he's coming back for another season. Check it out:

Even the Boston Globe itself is getting impatient waiting for an explanation:

Alas, there are no indications Big Papi is planning to come out of retirement this year or any year. It was probably just an accident, the pocket tweet that turned into a Grade-A troll move.