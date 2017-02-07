David Ortiz keeps teasing about comeback, this time in front of Super Bowl parade

Big Papi tweeted a picture of himself lifting weights

Red Sox legend David Ortiz retired from his baseball-playing career after last season. He announced it before the season started and had a retirement tour throughout the season. He's never said anything publicly to lead anyone to believe he'll come back, but many people -- namely Pedro Martinez -- keep saying he's going to come back at some point in 2017.

For his part, Big Papi has done some impressive social media trolling and we can now enter another one with this Tuesday tweet:

Sure enough, the replies underneath are a bunch of people either speculating that he's coming back or begging him to please return.

The troll is strong in this one.

I maintain that he's done and has no intention of returning, but I've been wrong before.

In the meantime, keep on teasing everyone, Big Papi. It's fun.

CBS Sports Writer

Matt Snyder has been a baseball writer with CBS Sports since 2011. A member of the BBWAA, he's now covered the last six World Series beginning with the epic 2011 Fall Classic. The former Indiana University... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Shop
Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Champs Gear
More MLB Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories