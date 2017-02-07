David Ortiz keeps teasing about comeback, this time in front of Super Bowl parade
Big Papi tweeted a picture of himself lifting weights
Red Sox legend David Ortiz retired from his baseball-playing career after last season. He announced it before the season started and had a retirement tour throughout the season. He's never said anything publicly to lead anyone to believe he'll come back, but many people -- namely Pedro Martinez -- keep saying he's going to come back at some point in 2017.
For his part, Big Papi has done some impressive social media trolling and we can now enter another one with this Tuesday tweet:
It never get old...... l can't be at the parade l have to waste that energy 💪🏿 .......go pats pic.twitter.com/DSSMi0WD0d— David Ortiz (@davidortiz) February 7, 2017
Sure enough, the replies underneath are a bunch of people either speculating that he's coming back or begging him to please return.
The troll is strong in this one.
I maintain that he's done and has no intention of returning, but I've been wrong before.
In the meantime, keep on teasing everyone, Big Papi. It's fun.
