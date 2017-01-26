David Ortiz will have his No. 34 jersey retired by the Red Sox in June
It'll be Friday, June 23 in Fenway Park (obviously)
We already knew that Red Sox designated hitter David Ortiz was going to have his No. 34 retired by the team once he retired. It was somewhat a foregone conclusion, but then the Red Sox announced in October that it would happen. Now, Boston fans have a date. June 23 will be the pregame ceremony and reveal in which No. 34 joins these:
Jackie Robinson's 42 is universally retired in MLB. The Red Sox specific numbers above:
9 -- Ted Williams
4 -- Joe Cronin
1 -- Bobby Doerr
8 -- Carl Yastrzemski
27 -- Carlton Fisk
6 -- Johnny Pesky
14 -- Jim Rice
Also, not seen in the picture are Wade Boggs' 26 and Pedro Martinez's 45.
Each of the above players are in the Hall of Fame. Ortiz, obviously, can't go until he has been retired for at least five years and then needs the BBWAA to vote him in, but the smart money is on him going.
As things stand, he's definitely having his number retired and it will happen in Fenway Park on June 23.
