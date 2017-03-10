David Price gets good news from Red Sox medical staff on balky elbow

At this point last week, there were legitimate fears that Red Sox lefty David Price would need Tommy John surgery, which would cost him the 2017 season and impact the remainder of his career. This time around, though, there’s good news from the medical staff.

Price has been cleared to immediately begin “throwing-related exercises” and could begin playing catch within the next few days. Via the Providence Journal:

He regained full range of motion in the elbow earlier this week and was cleared for activity in a more comprehensive exam on Friday at JetBlue Park.

So Price isn’t throwing yet, but he’ll be doing exercises such as throwing a weighted ball into a net at a short distance.

How things move forward depends upon how Price’s elbow reacts each step of the way. Starting the season in the rotation is still not out of the question, but neither is beginning the season on the disabled list. It’s a developing situation for sure.

If Price does have to start the season on the DL, the Red Sox still have Chris Sale, Rick Porcello, Eduardo Rodriguez, Drew Pomeranz and Steven Wright.

Price, 31, is in the second year of a seven-year, $217 million deal. Last season he was 17-9 with a 3.99 ERA (114 ERA+), 1.20 WHIP and 228 strikeouts in an MLB-best 230 innings. He also led the majors in hits allowed and posted the worst ERA since 2009, his first year as a big-league starter.