David Price injury update: Red Sox ace will reportedly not undergo surgery

On Thursday, word surfaced that Boston Red Sox left-hander David Price was dealing with arm trouble. The obvious fear was that he would have to undergo Tommy John surgery, costing him an entire season.

Yet on Friday, the news was much better -- at least for the time being. That’s because Price is expected to rest for seven to 10 days, with Red Sox manager John Farrell labeling the outcome the “best-case scenario,” per Pete Abraham:

Breaking: No surgery for #RedSox LHP David Price. Rest and medication. Farrell calls it best case scenario. 7-10 days off for him. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) March 3, 2017

Price’s encouraging news comes after getting a second opinion from a pair of the best-known elbow surgeons in the business. Here’s what Tim Britton of the Providence Journal reported:

After a consultation with Dr. James Andrews and Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Indianapolis, Price returned to Fort Myers without needing an injection, let alone surgery. The prescription for his sore left elbow is seven to 10 days of treatment and medication before being re-evaluated.

While this is a positive development for Price and the Red Sox, it’s probably too early to say they’re all in the clear. We’ve seen countless pitchers take the rest-and-pray approach only to end up on the operating table. Price’s case could be different -- again, it’s a good thing that Andrews and ElAttrache aren’t recommending surgery immediately -- but it’s always wise to take a conservative approach to these items.

Of course, if Price does avoid surgery, then it’s a huge break for the Red Sox, who can proceed with their best-laid plans -- that being slotting him into a rotation that includes two other likely Cy Young Award contenders, in Chris Sale and Rick Porcello. We’ll see which way things break, but for now, Boston seems to be in a better position than it was this time yesterday.