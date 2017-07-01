David Price reportedly confronts Dennis Eckersley as Boston media issues continue

Since joining the Red Sox prior to last season in a contract worth over $200 million, David Price hasn't fared too well. He's pitched to a 4.08 ERA, nearly a full run higher than his previous career mark. He missed an extended amount of time due to an injury for the first time in his career.

Then, once he returned from injury this season, he started to spar with the Boston media. We passed along the news in early June, when it didn't seem like he really had a specific, concrete complaint.

Now there's another reported incident, which seems just as puzzling. Via the Boston Globe:

John Farrell, Dave Dombrowski, and David Price met before Friday night's game over an incident in which Price verbally confronted NESN analyst Dennis Eckersley on the team flight from Boston to Toronto after Thursday night's game.

The Globe report indicates that no one would really speak to exactly what went down, but that Price said "some people just don't understand how hard this game is."

That's true, but he's talking about having a disagreement with Eckersley? A Hall of Fame pitcher?

As best anyone can tell, Price was upset about Eckersley's comments when Price didn't cover first base on a grounder to the right side.

Of Price not covering first, Eck said, "He's just watching. Look at that. That is a major, major mistake. ... I've done it. It happens." https://t.co/n9tL5dgAqE — Brian MacPherson (@brianmacp) July 1, 2017

Eckersley throwing in "I've done it. It happens," seems like the nicest possible critique of all-time. If Price was really mad about that to the point that the two had a confrontation, good lord.

Regardless, just ignore the media and pitch, man. This is getting ridiculous.

Hat-tip: Big League Stew