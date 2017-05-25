David Price will rejoin the Boston rotation on Monday against the White Sox

Red Sox lefty David Price will soon make his 2017 debut. As Ian Browne of MLB.com tweets, Price will make his first start of the season on Monday against the White Sox in Chicago.

Price of course has been sidelined with inflammation in his elbow and forearm and just recently began a minor-league rehab assignment. Price did not pitch well in his two rehab starts (9.53 ERA in 5 2/3 innings for Triple-A Pawtucket). However, Price did miss some bats and showed standard velocity, and that was apparently enough to satisfy Sox brass.

Price, 31, is in the second year of a seven-year, $217 million contract with the Sox. Last season, he pitched to a 3.99 ERA and 4.56 K/BB ratio in a major-league leading 230 innings. For his career, he owns an ERA+ of 124 across parts of nine big-league seasons. Price has also been a remarkably durable pitcher throughout most of his career. He's registered at least 200 innings in six of the past seven seasons, although he won't reach that threshold in 2017.

For the Sox, who have designs on the World Series this season, getting Price back is huge. The next step is keeping him healthy and getting vintage innings from him.