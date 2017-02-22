David Ross announces he's coming out of retirement ... with the Harlem Globetrotters

And here's a look at him in a Globetrotters uniform

Backup catcher emeritus David Ross of course retired from baseball following the 2016 season -- a season that saw him win the World Series as a member of the Cubs. The athlete, though, is very often a restive soul, and it didn’t take Ross long before he decided full retirement didn’t suit him.

What does suit him, however, are the righteous threads of the Harlem Globetrotters ... 

Yep, that’s David Ross, playground legend. As the man says, he’ll be suiting up with the Harlem Globetrotters in a matter of days. While we don’t normally think of catchers who are pushing age 40 as ballers and/or shot-callers, David “Streets of Fire” Ross is here to posterize your assumptions. 

Look at that J. As smooth as velvet melted in a fondue pot is what that is. 

CBS Sports Writer

Dayn Perry has been a baseball writer for CBS Sports since early 2012. Prior to that, he wrote for FOXSports.com and ESPN.com. He's the author of three books, the most recent being Reggie Jackson: The... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Shop
Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Champs Gear
More MLB Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories