David Ross announces he's coming out of retirement ... with the Harlem Globetrotters
And here's a look at him in a Globetrotters uniform
Backup catcher emeritus David Ross of course retired from baseball following the 2016 season -- a season that saw him win the World Series as a member of the Cubs. The athlete, though, is very often a restive soul, and it didn’t take Ross long before he decided full retirement didn’t suit him.
What does suit him, however, are the righteous threads of the Harlem Globetrotters ...
Yep, that’s David Ross, playground legend. As the man says, he’ll be suiting up with the Harlem Globetrotters in a matter of days. While we don’t normally think of catchers who are pushing age 40 as ballers and/or shot-callers, David “Streets of Fire” Ross is here to posterize your assumptions.
Look at that J. As smooth as velvet melted in a fondue pot is what that is.
