David Wright tells Terry Collins he's willing to do whatever he can to help the Mets

Mets captain David Wright has of course had an awful run of injuries in recent seasons. Over the last two seasons, he’s been limited to a total of 75 games because of shoulder, back, and neck problems. As well, we recently learned that Wright won’t be ready for Opening Day because of a shoulder impingement -- an ailment that’s also making him unable to make consistent throws from third base.

As our own Mike Axisa recently noted, the Mets by design have infield depth , and they should be able to weather Wright’s absence (bear in mind they’ve made the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, mostly without Wright). Wright, though, wants to do his part, and he’s willing to shelve his pride to do so.

Here’s what manager Terry Collins says Wright told him:

As #MetsTwitter weighs what’s next for David Wright, it seems the third baseman himself has weighed in on the topic. Per TC: pic.twitter.com/vYkbNKMEAh — Marc Carig (@MarcCarig) February 28, 2017

That speaks well of Wright, to say the least. As a 34-year-old who’s still owed almost $70 million in guaranteed salary, it would be easy for Wright to take the path of least resistance and just sit out until he’s ready for third base detail. Instead, he’s willing to play a less premium position and assume nothing when it comes to his accustomed spot in the batting order.

We’ll see what tack the Mets take with Wright, but he’s willing to do whatever he needs to do. Whether he’ll be able to do so is another matter.