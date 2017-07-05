Dellin Betances can't stop walking people and the Yankees are collapsing

Despite a record-setting home run from Aaron Judge, the Yankees lost to the Blue Jays (TOR 7, NYY 6) on Wednesday, falling to 44-39 on the season. They are 6-16 in their last 22 games.

Going 6-16 takes a total team effort, though the single biggest culprit has been the bullpen. New York's relievers have blown an awful lot of games this season. The Yankees already have the same number of blown saves this year (16) as all of last year.

This time it was Dellin Betances' turn. He entered the eighth inning with the score tied 6-6. Here's how his inning went:

Dellin Betances walked four more batters Wednesday. CBS Sports

At one point Betances threw 10 straight balls.

Over his past five games Betances has walked 11 of 22 batters faced, plus he hit another with a pitch. His walk rate for the season has ballooned to 8.3 BB/9, and he has walked 21.1 percent of batters faced. That's outrageously high.

Betances has never been a big-time strike thrower. His career walk rate coming into this season was 3.5 BB/9. He succeeds by blowing hitters away with power stuff, not dotting the corners. The Yankees originally moved him to the bullpen in the minors because he walked too many batters.

Betances will go to his fourth straight All-Star Game next week -- Betances, Max Scherzer, Clayton Kershaw and Chris Sale are the only pitchers to go to the past four All-Star Games -- and he joked he's glad the players voted him in before this rough patch.

"Thank God the players voted last week"--Dellin Betances on being named to his 4th straight ASG after struggles last week. — Sweeny Murti (@YankeesWFAN) July 3, 2017

Following Wednesday's game both Betances and Yankees manager Joe Girardi said the 6-foot-8 right-hander is fighting through his mechanics, which is obvious enough.

The bigger issue here is that Betances -- and the rest of the bullpen, for that matter --- has cost the Yankees a lot of games lately. At one point last month they were four games up in the AL East. Now they're 4 1/2 games back. They started the season very well in April, but if this doesn't qualify as a collapse, it's as close as it gets.